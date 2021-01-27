Now, BJP spokesperson shot at in Bihar

Unidentified assailants attacked BJP leader and state spokesperson Azfar Shamsi at Munger on Wednesday. The BJP leader, who was shot at from close range near the Jamalpur College entrance gate at around 11.45 pm, received three gunshot injuries after the marauders pumped in bullets into his body.

Shamsi was rushed to the Munger Hospital in a critical state. The doctors, however, referred him to Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) in the State Capital, where the BJP leader is recuperating.

Munger SP, MS Dhillon, who rushed to the incident site, said that the police have recorded the statement of the BJP leader and “one person has been detained based on the victim’s statement.”

The Opposition RJD wondered how and why there has been a sharp rise in crime ever since Nitish-led NDA rode to power in November 2020. “Now, even BJP leader is not safe in Bihar. No officer listens to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar these days,” said RJD spokesperson Shakti Yadav.

Bihar BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal, however, said that Shamsi was being taken care of by eminent doctors. “Raids are on to nab the assailants. We hope they will be apprehended soon,” said Bihar’s former Deputy Chief Minister and Rajya Sabha member Sushil Kumar Modi.

This is the fourth major incident this month. The station manager of Indigo, Rupesh Singh, was shot dead earlier this month at the entrance of his residence. The killing took place barely 1.5 km from the police headquarters and the official residence of the Chief Minister. However, not one person has been arrested so far in the sensational murder case despite ‘high-level’ investigation.

A few days back, an agriculture officer Ajay Kumar was kidnapped and killed near Patna. His body was found on January 24. Prior to this, a Bhim Army leader was shot dead in Muzaffarpur last week.