NRC will be held in J&K and Ladakh: BJP leader

After Assam and other parts of the country, the ruling BJP wants to expel “illegal migrants” from Jammu and Kashmir through the National Register of Citizens (NRC) exercise.

“The NRC exercise will also be held in union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh and all Rohingyas and other infiltrators will have to leave,” BJP General Secretary (Organisation) Ashok Koul told reporters, here.

He said the Center was firm in its resolve to ensure that all infiltrators will have to go back to their respective countries. “Once the NRC exercise is taken up Rohingyas, who have come from Myanmar and other places will be expelled,” Koul said.

This is for the first time that the J&K unit of BJP has demanded that NRC exercise should be extended to the country’s only Muslim majority erstwhile state. In every likelihood, the exercise may be carried out early next year.