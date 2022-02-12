NSUI protests Assam CM's father-son remark about Rahul

NSUI protests Assam CM's father-son remark against Rahul Gandhi

They demanded that Sarma resign from his post immediately and issue an apology

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 12 2022, 18:41 ist
  • updated: Feb 12 2022, 18:41 ist
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Credit: PTI Photos

Members of the Congress' student wing held a protest here over Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma asking Rahul Gandhi whether the BJP ever told him to prove he was Rajiv Gandhi's son.

The National Students' Union of India staged a demonstration outside its national office here and its workers were seen rubbing black ink on the effigy of Sarma and raising slogans against him.

They demanded that Sarma resign from his post immediately and issue an apology.

During a rally in poll-bound Uttarakhand, Sarma on Friday attacked Gandhi for demanding proof of the September 2016 surgical strike and questioning the efficacy of the anti-Covid-19 vaccines.

He asked whether the BJP had ever demanded proof of him being the "son of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi".

The remarks drew sharp criticism from the Congress party.

Condemning Sarma's remarks, NSUI National Secretary Nitish Gaur said, "The chief minister has made very deplorable remarks. It is an insult to the (former) prime minister of India Rajiv Gandhi and Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi.

"It does not suit a person sitting at such a high position to make such comment. He must make a public apology for such remarks. He should resign from his position immediately."

The Congress in Assam on Friday accused Sarma of tarnishing the state's image with his controversial statement.

