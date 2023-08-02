Nuh violence: 3 UP districts bordering Haryana on alert

Nuh violence: Alert sounded in 3 UP districts bordering Haryana, plainclothes cops deployed

An alert has been issued in Saharanpur, Shamli and Muzaffarnagar districts.

PTI
PTI, Saharanpur ,
  • Aug 02 2023, 18:13 ist
  • updated: Aug 02 2023, 18:13 ist
Haryana Police and Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel conduct a flag march at Badshahpur after incidents of violence following Monday's attack on a procession in adjoining Nuh district, in Gurugram district, Wednesday, August 2, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo

An alert has been sounded in Saharanpur, Shamli and Muzaffarnagar districts of Uttar Pradesh bordering Haryana in the wake of communal violence in the neighbouring state, a senior police official said on Wednesday.

Checking is also being conducted in areas along the Haryana-Uttar Pradesh border to keep an eye on anarchic elements, Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Saharanpur Range, Ajay Kumar Sahni told PTI.

Mobs killed a cleric, torched an eatery and vandalised shops as communal violence that began in Haryana's Nuh spilled over into neighbouring Gurugram on Tuesday. People also blocked a road and downed shutters over the attack on a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession in Nuh a day earlier.

Also Read | VHP's failure to give proper estimation of crowd may be responsible for Nuh violence: Haryana DyCM Dushyant Chautala

Six people have died so far in the violence, 116 people have been arrested and 90 detained, according to the Haryana government.

An alert has been issued in Saharanpur, Shamli and Muzaffarnagar districts of the Saharanpur division, he said.

Checking is being conducted in all areas adjoining Haryana and policemen in plain clothes have also been deployed in these districts, he added.

"Continuous checking is going on at the Haryana-Uttar Pradesh border and the police of both states are coordinating with each other," Sahni said.

On Monday, mobile internet services were suspended in Nuh and Faridabad up to Wednesday. Prohibitory orders were clamped in the adjoining districts.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Uttar Pradesh
Haryana
UP Police

Related videos

What's Brewing

Prime Video announces 'AP Dhillon: First Of A Kind'

Prime Video announces 'AP Dhillon: First Of A Kind'

K-pop group TXT to headline Lollapalooza music festival

K-pop group TXT to headline Lollapalooza music festival

Industry colleagues condole Nitin Desai's demise

Industry colleagues condole Nitin Desai's demise

‘Koi...Mil Gaya’ to re-release in theatres on August 4

‘Koi...Mil Gaya’ to re-release in theatres on August 4

AI can help detect breast cancer

AI can help detect breast cancer

Manipur: 2 houses torched, curfew increased in Imphal

Manipur: 2 houses torched, curfew increased in Imphal

Another cheetah dies at MP's Kuno; toll rises to 9

Another cheetah dies at MP's Kuno; toll rises to 9

Jellyfish fossils may be the oldest ever found

Jellyfish fossils may be the oldest ever found

Harley Davidson X440 model becomes costlier by Rs 10.5K

Harley Davidson X440 model becomes costlier by Rs 10.5K

As Trump indicted, Biden hits fish restaurant

As Trump indicted, Biden hits fish restaurant

 