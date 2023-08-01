Nuh violence: NCPCR seeks inquiry into children's involvement in stone pelting

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has sought an inquiry into alleged use of children in stone pelting and other illegal activities during the recent communal flare-up in Nuh district of Haryana.

In a letter to Haryana administration, the apex child rights body has sought their urgent attention and action regarding the alleged exploitation of children in the Monday's violence.

"The Commission requests your good offices to look into the matter and have a thorough inquiry of the events. Besides, the children which are being used in this illegal protest should be identified and produced before the Child Welfare Committee, if required for ensuring their protection," the commission said in the letter.

In light of several distressing social media posts, the NCPCR expressed its grave concern over the "involvement of minors" in stone pelting and other illegal activities during the attack on a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession in Nuh.

It took suo-motu cognizance of the matter and emphasized the significance of addressing issues related to violation of child rights.

The NCPCR's letter urged the local authorities to conduct a thorough inquiry into the events surrounding the exploitation of these children.

Recognizing the role of parents in this distressing situation, the commission urged that appropriate counselling be provided to them.

Five people have been killed in the violence that erupted on Monday. Four people, including two home guards, died and many others injured in Nuh, where mobs tried to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) procession, while a naib imam was killed at a mosque in Gurugram.