Number of coronavirus cases in Delhi rises to 10, includes a foreigner

The total number of coronavirus cases in Delhi has risen to 10, which includes one foreign national, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

Further details are awaited.

Delhi has so far reported 10 positive cases, which includes one foreigner, the ministry said.

By Tuesday night, the number of cases of the deadly virus in the national capital stood at eight.

India had reported its second casualty due to coronavirus on Friday with the death of a 68-year-old woman in Delhi.

The chief secretary on Tuesday had reviewed the status of quarantine facilities through video conferencing with deputy commissioners, and intimated the procedures of the screening of passengers at the airport who have returned from COVID-19-affected countries.

Over 1.86 lakh passengers who have returned from the coronavirus-affected countries have been screened at the Delhi airport till March 17 and placed under surveillance, Delhi Health Department authorities said on Tuesday.

As many as 4,458 passengers from the coronavirus-hit countries were screened on Tuesday, according to a statement released by the Delhi Health Department.