'Number of entry points to Delhi metro stations to be heavily curtailed whenever it reopens'

The number of entry points to Delhi Metro stations will be heavily curtailed to ensure compliance with Covid-19 distancing norms, whenever the services resume, sources said on Thursday.

The Delhi Metro has been closed since March 22 when the Janata Curfew was observed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. A nationwide lockdown came into force from March 25.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) had on Sunday said that it was prepared to resume operations whenever directed by the government.

"The DMRC has 10 lines spanning 242 stations with 671 entry points. Whenever the services resume, only 257 gates and frisking sides are planned to be kept open to comply with Covid-19 safety norms," a source said.

However, the arrangement is only in planning phase as of now and the entry points figures could be revised before the resumption of services, whenever that happens, he said.

Red Line or Line 1 which connects Shaheed Sthal in Ghaziabad to Rithala in Delhi has 31 stations and 70 entrance points, the source said.

And, whenever the services resume, only 32 gates and frisking sides are planned to be kept open, the source said.

The Yellow Line or Line 2 which connects Samyapur Badli in Delhi to Huda City Centre in Gurgaon has 38 stations and 116 entry points.

And, whenever the services resume, only 39 gates and frisking sides are planned to be kept open to comply with Covid-19 safety norms, he said.

While cases have again begun to rise in Delhi in the past one week, the DMRC has been working on protocols to handle commuters in adherence to Covid-19 safety guidelines, whenever the services are ordered to be resumed.

The preparations include new smart cards with auto top-up facility and stickers on social distancing norms pasted on seats and platform floors.

While the economy has slowly opened up in a phase-wise manner in the unlock period since June 1, the DMRC has not received a nod from the Centre to resume operations.

Delhi recorded 1,840 fresh coronavirus cases on Thursday, the city's highest single-day spike this month till date, taking the tally beyond 1.67 lakh, while the death toll from the disease mounted to 4,369, health department authorities said.