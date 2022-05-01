Nurse found hanging at UP hospital, family alleges rape

Nurse's body found hanging from UP hospital building, family alleges rape, murder

The incdent occurred just a day after she began working

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 01 2022, 08:10 ist
  • updated: May 01 2022, 08:12 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP File Photo

A body of a nurse who had joined the New Jeevan Hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao was found hanging from the building on Saturday – just a day after she had begun working.

The nurse's family alleged that she was raped and then murdered.

Police have lodged an FIR against 3 people and an investigation is under way, news agency ANI reported.

More to follow...

Check out latest DH videos here

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Uttar Pradesh
Unnao
India News
Crime

Related videos

What's Brewing

Nothing fritter about it!

Nothing fritter about it!

The sincerest form of flattery...

The sincerest form of flattery...

IPL's unsung heroes

IPL's unsung heroes

DH Toon | Congress either has to 'do or die'

DH Toon | Congress either has to 'do or die'

Angelina Jolie makes surprise Ukraine trip

Angelina Jolie makes surprise Ukraine trip

Parisians protest plan to fell trees near Eiffel Tower

Parisians protest plan to fell trees near Eiffel Tower

PMO staffer to R&AW agent: Con artist wears many hats

PMO staffer to R&AW agent: Con artist wears many hats

 