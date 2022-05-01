Nurse's body found hanging from UP hospital building, family alleges rape, murder

A body of a nurse who had joined the New Jeevan Hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao was found hanging from the building on Saturday – just a day after she had begun working.

The nurse's family alleged that she was raped and then murdered.

Body of a woman found at New Jeevan Hospital under Bangarmau PS limits of Unnao. Postmortem being done. Family alleges that she was murdered after rape. They accused 3 people, FIR registered. Strict action will be taken against accused post investigation: SS Singh, ASP Unnao pic.twitter.com/sI1bFkaDTw — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) April 30, 2022

Police have lodged an FIR against 3 people and an investigation is under way, news agency ANI reported.

More to follow...

