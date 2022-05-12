Nurses play vital role in keeping planet healthy: PM

Nurses play vital role in keeping planet healthy: PM Modi

International Nurses Day is a day to reiterate our appreciation to all nursing staff for their exceptional work, he said

PTI
PTI,
  • May 12 2022, 11:57 ist
  • updated: May 12 2022, 11:57 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

On the International Nurses Day on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said nurses play a vital role in keeping our planet healthy and their dedication and compassion is exemplary.

International Nurses Day is a day to reiterate our appreciation to all nursing staff for their exceptional work even in the most challenging of situations, he said.

"International Nurses Day is an opportunity to express our gratitude to nursing fraternity, which is recognised for its selfless service to humanity. Their deep commitment to protecting lives and public health is commendable," he said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Narendra Modi
India News
Delhi
International Nurses Day

What's Brewing

Pilot down, flyer with 'no idea how to fly' lands plane

Pilot down, flyer with 'no idea how to fly' lands plane

DH Toon | What is sedition law to an ignorant govt?

DH Toon | What is sedition law to an ignorant govt?

Biggest white diamond ever auctioned fetches $21.9 mn

Biggest white diamond ever auctioned fetches $21.9 mn

Maruti, IIT-H partner on tech to prevent road accidents

Maruti, IIT-H partner on tech to prevent road accidents

 