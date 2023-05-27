UP: Objectionable video of college professor goes viral

Objectionable video of college professor goes viral on social media; students create ruckus in UP's Jaunpur

The students were pacified after police assured them of action in the matter

PTI
PTI, Jaunpur ,
  • May 27 2023, 06:50 ist
  • updated: May 27 2023, 06:50 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Students created a ruckus on Friday after an objectionable video of a professor of a college affiliated to the Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University went viral on social media, police in this Uttar Pradesh district said.

The students were pacified after police assured them of action in the matter.

Principal of the college Aalok Singh said a video of Pradeep Singh, a professor of ancient history, went viral on social media platforms on Friday. In the video, the professor is purportedly seen speaking to a female student in a vulgar manner in lieu of making her pass the BEd TET examination.

Also Read | 1 held in UP for sharing objectionable photos of Modi, Shah, Adityanath on social media: Police

A notice has been issued to the professor, asking him to clarify his stand, the principal said, adding that the clarification will be handed over to the college management committee.

The students demanded the immediate suspension and arrest of the professor.

Circle Officer Kuldeep Gupta assured the students that action will be taken in the matter after the professor gives his clarification.

Station House Officer (SHO), Line Bazar police station, Sanjay Verma said police have started investigating the matter after taking cognisance of the video.

No complaint has been submitted by the female student or anyone else, he added.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Uttar Pradesh
India News
Jaunpur

Related videos

What's Brewing

DH Toon | 'Satyameva Jayate'

DH Toon | 'Satyameva Jayate'

Gill’s blistering ton flattens MI as GT enter final

Gill’s blistering ton flattens MI as GT enter final

Test pilots and the taste of danger

Test pilots and the taste of danger

Cycling on the road to nostalgia 

Cycling on the road to nostalgia 

Meghalaya board declares class 10 results, 51.93% pass

Meghalaya board declares class 10 results, 51.93% pass

Vicky tries to talk to Salman, pushed aside by security

Vicky tries to talk to Salman, pushed aside by security

Android virus 'Daam' steals call records, phone history

Android virus 'Daam' steals call records, phone history

India's new Parliament building: A look at key features

India's new Parliament building: A look at key features

Mistaken for dacoits, MP cheetah tracking team thrashed

Mistaken for dacoits, MP cheetah tracking team thrashed

Officer pumps out 41L litre dam water to retrieve phone

Officer pumps out 41L litre dam water to retrieve phone

 