Occultist arrested for raping woman in Greater Noida

An occultist was arrested in Greater Noida on Wednesday for allegedly raping a woman on the pretext of finding solutions to her family problems, police said.

The incident took place on Monday in the Rabupura police station area when the 20-year-old woman's husband took her to the occultist, 35, officials said.

The couple met the accused at his residence in nearby Faleda village from where he took them to a farmland.

The occultist gave the couple some ash to eat after which he raped the woman while her husband remained unconscious, the officials said.

"There he gave us some ash to eat which apparently had something mixed in it. I went unconscious soon after consuming the ash. When I regained sense, I saw my wife lying nearby without clothes. She then narrated the whole ordeal to me," the woman's husband alleged in the complaint.

The man said he later confronted the accused, who threatened him of dire consequences and asked him to go away.

An FIR was registered under Indian Penal Code sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) and the accused arrested on Wednesday near his village, the police said.