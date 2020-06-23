167 new Covid-19 cases, 2 deaths reported in Odisha

Odisha: 2 more deaths take Covid-19 toll to 17; 167 fresh cases detected

PTI
PTI, Bhubaneshwar,
  • Jun 23 2020, 14:25 ist
  • updated: Jun 23 2020, 14:25 ist
Passengers arriving from New Delhi check-out from the airport in Bhubaneswar. Credits: PTI Photo

Two more people succumbed to Covid-19 in Odisha, taking the death toll due to the contagion to 17 in the state, while 167 fresh cases increased the infection tally to 5,470, a health department official said on Tuesday.

The two deaths were reported from Cuttack district.

"Regret to report the demise of two Covid-19 positive cases of Cuttack while under treatment in hospitals. Both were males. One was 71-year-old and the age of the other was 53 years," the official said.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here 

Both suffered from pre-existing ailments.

Meanwhile, an 80-year-old Covid-19 patient from Cuttack, who was suffering from "intestinal obstruction with sepsis and multiple organ dysfunction syndromes", also died in a hospital.

"The reason of his death was non-Covid," the official said.

Of the fresh cases, 150 are from different quarantine centres where returnees are lodged for preliminary observation, while 17 others were detected with the infection during the contact-tracing exercises, he said.

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on June 23

Gajapati topped the list of new infections with 41 cases, followed by Ganjam at 30.

The number of active Covid-19 cases in the state now stands at 1,583, while 3,863 patients have recovered from the disease.

The state health department on Monday conducted 3,496 tests, the official said. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Odisha
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Naveen Patnaik

What's Brewing

New normal: Back into the groove

New normal: Back into the groove

Volcano eruption linked to fall of Roman Republic?

Volcano eruption linked to fall of Roman Republic?

Saudi Arabia to hold 'very limited' hajj over Covid-19

Saudi Arabia to hold 'very limited' hajj over Covid-19

Apple switches to its own chips for Mac computers

Apple switches to its own chips for Mac computers

Changes to Electricity Act: Diluting states' autonomy

Changes to Electricity Act: Diluting states' autonomy

 