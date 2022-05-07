Off-duty cop shot at, injured in Srinagar

An off-duty policeman was critically injured after unidentified militants fired upon him on the outskirts of Srinagar city on Saturday.

A police official said Ghulam Hassan Dar of Danwar, Eidgah in Srinagar was on his bike, possibly on way to attend his duty, when militants fired upon him near Aiwa Bridge along Dr Ali Jan road, leaving him critically injured.

The policeman, a driver with 112 police vehicle, was shifted to nearby SKIMS hospital, where his condition is stated to be critical.

Reports said immediately after the attack the area was cordoned off and searches launched to nab the attackers.

Over 1,700 policemen have been killed in the line of duty in Jammu and Kashmir since the beginning of the insurgency in the union territory in 1989, official figures reveal.

Established in 1873, the Jammu and Kashmir Police force has been at the forefront of fighting Pakistan sponsored proxy war in the UT since late 1980’s and it has lost over 1,700 personnel, including officers of different ranks in the line of duty.