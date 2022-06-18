Off-duty police officer shot dead by militants in Kashmir

An off-duty police officer was shot dead by unidentified militants in Pampore area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Friday night.

The body of Farooq Ahmad Mir, a sub-inspector in Jammu and Kashmir police (ministerial wing) was found in the fields on Saturday morning, police said. It is suspected that militants kidnapped Mir from his home at Samboora in Pampore, 15 kms from here, and later killed him in the nearby fields.

“Dead body of Farooq Ah Mir of Samboora Si(M) posted in IRP 23 BN was found in paddy fields near his home. Preliminary #investigation reveals that he had left his home for work in his paddy fields yesterday in the evening, where he was shot dead by #terrorists using a pistol (sic),” Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

The officer was posted in the Indian Reserve Police or IRP battalion of the J&K police. Two pistol cartridges have also been found at the incident spot, reports said. The slain officer is survived by his father, wife, two daughters and a son.

There has been a series of targeted attacks on off duty policemen and civilians, including members of the minority community, in Kashmir in recent months. In May three off-duty policemen and several civilians were shot dead by the militants across the Valley.

J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha recently said the targeted killings were aimed at provoking security forces and eventually fuelling street protests, “as militancy is on its last leg in the Kashmir Valley”.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who was on a two-day visit to Kashmir, on Friday asserted that the Centre won’t allow any forceful migration (of minorities) in the wake of targeted killings by militants.