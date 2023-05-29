Orphanage officials in UP booked for not having license

Office bearers of 129-yr-old Muslim orphanage in UP's Kanpur booked for operating without licence

The FIR was registered at Colonelganj police station on Sunday

PTI
PTI, Kanpur,
  • May 29 2023, 20:56 ist
  • updated: May 29 2023, 20:56 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A case has been registered against the office bearers of the 129-year-old 'Yateem Khana' (Muslim orphanage) here for operating without obtaining licence from the Juvenile Justice Board, an official said on Monday.

The FIR was registered at Colonelganj police station on Sunday, on a complaint lodged by district probation officer Jaideep Singh following the directives of the district magistrate, the official said.

The police registered the case under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015 against the office bearers of Anjuman Yateem Khana Islamia Association.

On May 21, the district probation officer and police had raided the orphanage situated at posh Parade Crossing and found 29 minor orphans being fostered there, said the official seeking anonymity.

During the raid, the officials found 29 inmates, 19 girls and 10 boys, as minors out of 42, the official said.

Strict directives were issued to hand over the minor orphans to their family members or guardians after which all the 29 minor orphans were sent to their respective homes within days, he added.

Meanwhile, Yateem Khana Islamia Association's general secretary, Akhtar Husain, said they have applied for mandatory registration with the board under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act 2015, but the registration has not been made so far.

He, however, claimed that the action was biased, as the district administration should have given them six-month time before lodging the FIR.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Uttar Pradesh
Kanpur

Related videos

What's Brewing

India reclaims spot as world’s 5th largest stock market

India reclaims spot as world’s 5th largest stock market

Bollywood always silent on vital issues: Naseeruddin

Bollywood always silent on vital issues: Naseeruddin

Treat cows as mother: Neta's solution to cattle menace

Treat cows as mother: Neta's solution to cattle menace

Andhra woman cremates husband's body at home

Andhra woman cremates husband's body at home

NASA looks to spice up astronaut menu

NASA looks to spice up astronaut menu

Shanghai records hottest May day in 100 years

Shanghai records hottest May day in 100 years

 