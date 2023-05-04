Officer on election duty dies due to heart attack in UP's Mainpuri

Officer on election duty dies due to heart attack in UP

A sub-divisional magistrate died due to cardiac arrest while on election duty at Jyoti Khudia polling station here in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday morning, officials said.

Virendra Kumar Mittal collapsed at the polling booth and was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead, they said.

Additional District Magistrate Ramji Misra said Mittal was appointed as the returning officer of Jyoti Khudia Nagar Panchayat elections. He died of a suspected heart attack while on election duty.

Polling for the local body elections is underway at Jyoti Khudia.

In the first phase of Uttar Pradesh local body polls being conducted on Thursday, polling is being held for 103 posts of nagar palika parishad chairperson and 2,740 nagar palika parishad members. Voting at different booths commenced at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm, officials said.

