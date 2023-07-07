Old mortar shells recovered in J&K's Samba, police rule out sabotage angle

Old mortar shells found in J&K, cops rule out sabotage

These may have been part of the scrap being ferried by scrap dealers, police said.

PTI, Samba/Jammu,
  • Jul 07 2023, 10:14 ist
  • updated: Jul 07 2023, 10:22 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Police on Friday recovered six old mortar shells in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, officials said.

A bomb disposal squad has been called to defuse the shells, they said.

Also Read: BSF jawan shoots self dead in Jammu and Kashmir

The police also ruled out any possibility of sabotage. The shells were found in the bushes on one side of the Jammu-Pathankot Highway.

"These are old shells. There is no sabotage angle to it. These may have been part of the scrap being ferried by scrap dealers. To avoid a police post, they may have thrown out these rusted old shells here," a police officer told PTI.

An investigation is underway to ascertain the details, he said.

