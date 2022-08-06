Old shell explodes in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district

Old shell explodes in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  Aug 06 2022, 18:37 ist
  • updated: Aug 06 2022, 18:37 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

An explosion took place in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said.

No injury or loss of life was reported in the incident.

A police official said, a loud sound was heard in the morning by inhabitants of the Kralpora area of the central Kashmir district, where some families from the minority community also live.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir sees drastic decline in violence post abrogation of Article 370

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) and a bomb disposal squad team visited the incident site, he said.

"It seems some unexploded old shell in building material or scrap there might have exploded which caused the loud sound," the official said.

An investigation into the matter is underway, he added.

Jammu and Kashmir
Budgam
India News

