Old tweets on Modi, Amit Shah resurface to ‘haunt’ police officer, District Magistrate in Kashmir

Amid controversy over registering FIRs against journalists for ‘anti-national’ social media posts, old tweets of head of the cyber cell of the Jammu and Kashmir Police and district magistrate, Srinagar have resurfaced on social media to ‘haunt’ them.

The screen shots of 2013 tweets of Tahir Ashraf, Superintendent of Police of the cyber police wing, went viral on social media. In his tweet, the police officer had referred to an interview of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the 2002 Gujarat riots, in which he had said it would pain him “even if a puppy came under a car.”

Responding to the statement, Ashraf had then tweeted: “Narendra Modi's puppy analogy on 2002 riots shows his real character... sadistic.”

In another screen shot of his October 29, 2015 tweet, the officer is seen ridiculing Union Home Minister Amit Shah for calling those Pakistanis who do not support BJP-RSS. “so he means those who do not support BJP/RSS are Pakistani?” the officer tweets in response to Shah’s assertion “If BJP loses in Bihar, crackers will go off in Pakistan.”

A 2014 tweet of Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, is also doing rounds on the social media. “Mobocracy in name of Democracy !!! aap ka andaaz he Alag hai !!!”

However, while re-tweeting it, Choudhary wrote: “Underlying reasons for digging out past tweets r well known. Want my friends to know: we're handling a bigger challenge than this; so, will not respond any further. Meanwhile, I stand by my thoughts: mobocracy/lynching is bad all the time. No question of then/now, there/here!”

In response to Choudhary’s tweet, one Dar Manzor, tagged Ashraf and tweeted: “Dear @Tahir_A have a look, We need a purification drive here too: Hum karien toh Seditation, Threat to National Integrity & Glorifying Militant activities. Ap karien toh Criticism, troll,freedom to expression, Sarcasm, satire Wah Deshbakhti Wah Wah hypocrisy wah (sic).”

The old tweets of a police officer and a bureaucrat have started resurfacing at a time when J&K police have booked two journalists, including a female, under the strict Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) for their “anti-national” social media posts.