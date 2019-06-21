Om Birla leads yoga day celebrations at Parliament

Press Trust of India
  • Jun 21 2019, 11:17am ist
  • updated: Jun 21 2019, 11:23am ist
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi, BJP General Secretary Bhupender Yadav along with other MP's and officials perform Yoga during the 5th International Day of Yoga at Parliament, in New Delhi, Friday, June 21, 2019. (

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, dressed in a white tracksuit, led yoga day celebrations at Parliament premises on Friday.

Along with staffers, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi, BJP MPs Locket Chatterjee, Poonamben Maadam and Bhupendra Yadav, and former aviation minister Suresh Prabhu were among those who participated in the celebrations at the Parliament premises.

More than 400 people participated in the event which was conducted by two trainers from 7 am to 8 am.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the country-wide celebrations in Ranchi where around 40,000 enthusiasts stretched an extra muscle in various yogic exercises at the Prabhat Tara ground.

In Delhi, the celebrations played out at several venues -- from the sprawling Rajpath and the lawns of Red Fort to municipal parks, hospitals, gardens and offices with thousands of enthusiastic Delhiites performing asanas.

