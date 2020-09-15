Omar Abdhullah takes jibe at AAP as Centre plans amendments to ease implementation of Delhi Act

A proposed Bill by the Narendra Modi government to bring "ease in implementation of certain provisions" of a law that governs the national capital that is speculated to give more powers to Lieutenant Governor over the elected government invited sharp jibes from National Conference leader Omar Abdullah against the AAP on Tuesday.

While the content of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2020 is not available in public domain, the bulletins issued by the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha have said that it aims to amend the GNCTD Act, 1991 to "bring ease in implementation of certain provisions of the Act".

Referring to the AAP's support to the Modi government on revoking special status for Jammu and Kashmir and the state's bifurcation, Abdullah said he is waiting to see AAP support the amendment bill

"When they came for us on 5 August, 2019, AAP happily supported the BJP in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. Let’s see AAP support this piece of legislation now!" Omar tweeted in response to a post by Kejriwal's former media adviser Nagender Sharma.

Abullah's response was to Sharma's tweet on Monday night, "Modi cabinet likely to approve amendments to GNCTD Act 1991 to give sweeping discretionary powers to its Delhi LG during this session itself to further undermine the elected government?"

In response to Abdullah, Sharma said, "no! They did not come for you when they allegedly amended the Constitution through an ordinary Bill. They came after democracy & Constitution. Now they are diluting Article 239A by amending GNCTD Act. It is the people of India they are coming after."

Sharma also asked Abdullah to disclose what transpired during the meeting he and his father Farooq Abdullah had with Modi days before the special status was revoked.

The AAP government has been at loggerheads with the Modi government over the issue of control over Delhi. It has been demanding full statehood.

In recent times, it had entered into confrontation with the Lieutenant Governor over a variety of issues in Covid-19 management.