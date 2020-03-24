Omar Abdullah released after nearly 8 months of detention

Jammu and Kashmir government on Tuesday revoked the detention order of National Conference (NC) leader and former chief minister Omar Abdullah under Public Safety Act (PSA).

He would be released from nearly eight-month-long detention any time soon. Omar along with dozens of other high-profile politicians was detained on August 5 hours before the Center revoked Article 370, that gives special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

The detention order of Omar under PSA was revoked on Tuesday morning by the authorities.

The decision comes two days after Supreme Court asked the administration whether it is going to release Omar and a day after it asked States and Union Territories to consider the release of detainees in wake of coronavirus epidemic.

Earlier, the government had also revoked the detention order of his father and NC president Farooq Abdullah under PSA.

On Monday NC MP, Hasnain Masoodi had written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking the release of detainees.

PDP president and former chief minister, Mehbooba Mufti's daughter, Iltija Mufti had also written to Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu yesterday, seeking the release of all detainees, including her mother.