Omar Abdullah’s assertion on statehood to Jammu and Kashmir creates rumblings in NC

Rumblings in Kashmir’s grand old party – National Conference (NC) – arose on Tuesday a day after its vice-president and former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah spoke about restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir while skipping the demand of restoration of Article 370.

In response to Omar’s statement, former MLA and influential Shia cleric Agha Ruhullah on Tuesday resigned as the Chief Spokesperson of the party.

“I have sent across my resignation from the post of Chief Spokesperson of @JKNC. From here on none of my statements should be considered as such,” Mehdi tweeted.

I have sent across my resignation from the post of Chief Spokesperson of @JKNC_ .

From here on none of my statements should be considered as such. — Ruhullah Mehdi (@RuhullahMehdi) July 28, 2020

In an Op-Ed piece in a national daily on Monday, Omar spoke out for the first time on Kashmir politics since his release in March from eight months in detention. He censured the Centre for scrapping Article 370 but at the same time announced he would return to electoral politics only after J&K’s statehood was restored. He didn’t demand the restoration of Article 370 which was revoked by the Center on 5 August last year.

Reacting to Omar’s assertions Mehdi said what happened on August 5, 2019 is beyond statehood and it should be the last demand. “I feel for what happened to my fellow citizens on August 5 as it was a coup on the population of J&K. The restoration of statehood should be the last demand while our main demand should be restoration of special status,” he told Deccan Herald.

Asked whether he was planning to quit the NC, in case the party skips restoration of Article 370 demand, he evaded a direct answer. “If NC working committee (the decision-making body) endorses the same policy to move ahead, then it is a reconciliation, unfortunately, to which I personally may not subscribe to.”

The articulate leader who plunged into politics following his father’s assassination in 2000 had in May had questioned the silence of party leaders vis-à-vis August 5 decisions.

“We shouldn’t remain silent, and lose more time now. It’s the time to do some talking. The NC is taking too much time to clear its stand, and that too, when New Delhi is doing its job and people of Jammu and Kashmir are made to suffer,” he had said.

Later in the day Omar in a series of tweets tried to clear confusion over his remarks. “I’ve simply said that having been CM of the STATE of J&K I will not fight an assembly election to the assembly of the UT of J&K. That’s it. No more no less! That’s a far cry from saying I’m demanding statehood be restored,” he said.

In another tweet he blamed journalists for putting words in his mouth: “I have no problem being disagreed with for what I say or do but when you invent things & put words in my mouth to attack me then that’s more about you than about me. All you lazy journalists & commentators please show me where I’ve demanded statehood be restored.”

“Haters will hate & nothing will change that. There are a few people from whom I expected better but disappointment is part of politics & one has learnt to live with it. Life goes on,” Omar added.

Over the decades, Article 370 has been the bedrock of the NC’s politics and Omar’s fresh stand is a far cry from his public outburst in March last year when he said that Kashmir would not have been a part of India had there been no special provisions like Articles 370 and 35A.