Omar Abdullah tests positive for Covid-19

DH Web Desk
  • Apr 09 2021, 15:10 ist
  • updated: Apr 09 2021, 15:12 ist
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah. Credit: PTI File Photo

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah tested positive for coronavirus on Friday. The former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister said that he was asymptomatic and under home isolation.

"For a year I did my best to dodge this damn virus but it’s finally caught up with me. I tested positive for #COVIDー19 this afternoon. I’m completely asymptotic. Based on medical advice I’m self-isolating at home & monitoring my parameters like oxygen saturation levels etc," he tweeted.
 

Omar Abdullah
Jammu and Kashmir
COVID-19

