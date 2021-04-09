Omar Abdullah tests positive for Covid-19

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah tested positive for coronavirus on Friday. The former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister said that he was asymptomatic and under home isolation.
"For a year I did my best to dodge this damn virus but it’s finally caught up with me. I tested positive for #COVIDー19 this afternoon. I’m completely asymptotic. Based on medical advice I’m self-isolating at home & monitoring my parameters like oxygen saturation levels etc," he tweeted.
For a year I did my best to dodge this damn virus but it’s finally caught up with me. I tested positive for #COVIDー19 this afternoon. I’m completely asymptotic. Based on medical advice I’m self-isolating at home & monitoring my parameters like oxygen saturation levels etc.
— Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) April 9, 2021

