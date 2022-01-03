Omicron accounts for 84% of Covid-19 cases in Delhi in the last 2 days: Health Minister Satyendar Jain

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Monday said that 84 per cent of the national capital's Covid-19 cases over the past 2 days were of the Omicron variant.

"84 per cent of the Covid-19 cases reported in Delhi in the past 2 days were of the Omicron variant. Delhi is expected to report around 4,000 cases today with the positivity rate rising to 6.5 per cent. Currently, 202 patients are admitted in Delhi hospitals," Jain said.

The national capital had recorded 3,194 cases on Sunday, as the positivity rate jumped to 4.59 per cent.

