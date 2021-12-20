Omicron: Delhi to send all Covid samples for sequencing

Omicron: Delhi to send all Covid samples for genome sequencing

DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 20 2021, 13:30 ist
  • updated: Dec 20 2021, 13:32 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP File Photo

All Covid-19 cases in Delhi will now undergo genome sequencing to detect the Omicron variant of Covid-19.

"Given the rise in cases for some days, now all positive cases in Delhi will be sent for genome sequencing for Omicron," Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announced on Monday.

Kejriwal also appealed to the Centre to allow Covid vaccine booster doses in Delhi. 

The Chief Minister was confident that the national capital had "adequate arrangements at hospitals if there is any spread of new Covid variant."

More to follow...

 

