On Republic Day eve, security beefed up across Kashmir

On the eve of Republic Day, authorities have put in place elaborate security arrangements across Kashmir particularly around Shere-e-Kashmir Cricket Stadium in Srinagar, where the main official function will be held.

Sources told DH that drones will be pressed into service to keep a close watch on the suspects. There is a three-tier security ring, closed-circuit television cameras (CCTVs) have been installed and an anti-sabotage mechanism is in place to ensure peaceful function, they added.



Besides, they said, all high-rise buildings around the Stadium have been occupied by sharpshooters of the police and paramilitary CRPF to prevent any untoward incident. The checking of hotels and lodges is being done on a regular basis and joint checkpoints have been established at select places to intercept anti-national elements trying to sneak in the city, sources added.



This will be the first Republic Day to be celebrated after the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status under Article 370 and bifurcation of the erstwhile state into two union territories last August.



A security official said that all the arrangements have been put in place for the smooth conduct of the function in Srinagar and elsewhere in Kashmir. "All the security arrangements have been finalized and the area where chief guest will address the gathering has been sanitized," he said.

Asked whether drones will be put in use, he said, drones are being used as technical surveillance to keep a close watch on the suspects, who may try to disrupt the function. "Drones help us monitor the area technically and minutely," the official said.



However, he said that there were no specific inputs about any possible militant attack on January 26. "Inputs keep coming but there are no specific inputs (about any militant attack on January 26). But we will endeavour to provide foolproof security in connection with the function," the official added.



Meanwhile, private and public vehicular traffic was being diverted to an alternate route. Road stretch from Radio Kashmir to Ram Munshibagh has been sealed and barricades have been placed on the road stretch by the security forces personnel, witnesses said.