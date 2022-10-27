On 'Shaurya Diwas', Rajnath Singh hints at retrieving Pakistan-occupied Kashmir

Asserting that retrieving Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) was on the agenda of the Modi government, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said that India was committed to implementing the 1994 resolution passed in the Parliament.



The Parliament had unanimously adopted a resolution on February 22, 1994 declaring that Pakistan must vacate parts of Jammu and Kashmir under its illegal occupation.

“India is committed to implement the resolution passed in the Parliament about retrieving Kashmir under illegal occupation of Pakistan, including Gilgit and Baltistan,” Rajnath asserted while addressing the ‘Shaurya Diwas’ event - enactment of landing at Srinagar by Indian Air Force on this day in 1947.

October 27 is observed as Infantry Day (Shaurya Diwas) -- Budgam Landing Enactment on this day at Srinagar airport. The army on this day fought Pakistani invaders and pushed them back in 1947. The Budgam landings were the first military operations of Independent India, and Thursday marked the 75th anniversary of the key event.

The Defence Minister said India feels the pain of every citizen of PoK “where torture and harassment are regular features.” He also hit out at the “so-called intellectuals”, saying that they have always raised their voices against “violation of human rights in action taken against terrorists by the Army or state security forces”.

“Where does the concern over human rights go when our forces are attacked by the same terrorists, or the general public is attacked and treated with ruthlessness?” Singh asked.

He said the Pakistan government is sowing the seeds of hatred in PoK and time is not far when people will resort to mass rebellion there. “People of PoK are being deprived of all basic rights and we are fully aware of it,” the Defence Minister, who is on a three-day visit to the twin union territories of J&K and Ladakh, said.



He said in 1947, the Indian army gave a befitting reply to enemies who tried to play mischief by occupying Kashmir illegally. “Infantry Day reminds us to renew our pledge to root out our enemies and protect the country’s sovereignty,” Singh said and added that terrorism had no religion and the only aim of terrorists was to target India.

While claiming that Centre’s August 5, 2019 decision to revoke erstwhile state’s special status under Article 370 ended the discrimination against the people in Jammu and Kashmir, he said, “Before August 5, 2019, Kashmiri society was divided into segments but now all sections of society are collectively marching towards success and prosperity.”

Rajnath Singh has been the second top Union Minister to visit Jammu and Kashmir this month. Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah was on a three-day visit to the Union Territory from October 4.

Later in the day, the Defence Minister will reach Leh on a two-day visit to the UT of Ladakh.