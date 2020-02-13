On Valentine Day eve, Ratan Tata reveals how he 'almost got married'

On the Valentine Day eve, noted industrialist Ratan Tata choose to speak about his love and how he nearly got married.

The 82-year-old Tata, the Chairman-Emeritus of the salt-to-software conglomerate Tata Sons, gave a sneak peek into his otherwise private life pn Facebook to 'Humans of Bombay'.

The post has gone viral on the social media.

"After college, I landed a job at an architecture firm in LA, where I worked for two years. It was a great time -- the weather was beautiful, I had my own car and I loved my job. It was in LA that I fell in love and almost got married," the tall and handsome Tata wrote.

But, Tata had to return to Mumbai to take care of his ailing grandmother.

"But at the same time I had made the decision to move back at least temporarily since I had been away from my grandmother who wasn’t keeping too well for almost 7 years," he said.

Narrating further, Tata said: "So I came back to visit her and thought that the person I wanted to marry would come to India with me, but because of the 1962 Indo-China war her parent’s weren’t okay with her making the move anymore, and the relationship fell apart.”