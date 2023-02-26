Once known for poor law and order, UP progressing rapidly now: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said Uttar Pradesh was once known for gangsters and poor law and order, but is now identified as a state that is progressing rapidly.
Addressing a programme here in which appointment letters were handed over to more than 9,055 sub-inspectors of police, platoon commanders of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) and firefighters, Modi said, "There was a time when Uttar Pradesh was known for mafia and a poor law-and-order situation. Today, it is known for better law and order and as a state that is progressing rapidly."
The recorded video message of the prime minister was played at the programme, which was attended by Uttar Pradesh Chief minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak and Finance Minister Suresh Khanna, among others.
