One-and-a-half-month-old baby dies of COVID-19 infection in Delhi hospital

A one-and-a-half-month-old baby has died of coronavirus infection at a hospital in Delhi, officials said on Sunday, in perhaps the first fatality of an infant due to COVID-19 in the national capital.

The baby died at Kalawati Saran Children's Hospital attached to the Centre-run Lady Hardinge Medical College.

"The baby was brought to the hospital a few days ago. He tested positive for COVID-19. The child was admitted to SARI (Severe Acute Respiratory Illness) ward and died yesterday," a doctor at the hospital said on the condition of anonymity.

The surveillance team has been informed for contact tracing, he said.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital has climbed to 1,893, according to the Delhi government.

As per the age profile of COVID-19 victims in Delhi shared by the health department, of the total 43 fatalities, 24 were above 60 years. Nine were aged between 50-60 and 10 were aged below 50, officials said.