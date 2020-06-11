One dead, 10 injured in clash between rival groups

PTI
PTI, Amethi (UP),
  • Jun 11 2020, 11:46 ist
  • updated: Jun 11 2020, 11:46 ist
Representative image/iStock Photo

One person was killed and about 10 others were injured in a clash between two parties in Raghaipur village under Sangrampur police station here, police said.

The incident took place on Wednesday when women belonging to rival groups involved in a land dispute had a tiff over a minor issue. It resulted in a clash in which about 11 people were injured of which one, Ram Anand Varma (57), succumbed to his injuries later in hospital, SP Khyati Garg said.

After the incident, the SP and deputy SP Piyush Kant Rai visited the spot.

Appropriate action will be taken against the accused, the SP said.

An FIR has been lodged by Sangrampur police in this regard and extra police force has been deployed in the village, she said. 

Uttar Pradesh

