One dead after ground floor collapses in Delhi

One dead, 3 injured after portion of ground floor collapses in Delhi's Sadar Bazar

Police said a sudden sound and dust with the structural collapse of stairs occurred at an undergarments shop in the Qutub Road area

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 07 2023, 22:40 ist
  • updated: Jan 07 2023, 22:40 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 35-year-old man died and three were injured after a portion of the ground floor and staircase of a four-storey building collapsed in north Delhi's Sadar Bazar area on Saturday, officials said.

According to fire officials, they received information about the incident at 6.28 pm, following which two fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Also Read | Fire breaks out in Masjid Bunder building in Mumbai, no report of injury

"The one injured moved to Hindu Rao Hospital has reportedly succumbed to injuries," Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

The deceased has been identified as Gulab, a resident of Sitamarhi in Bihar, he said.

Police said a sudden sound and dust with the structural collapse of stairs occurred at an undergarments shop in the Qutub Road area.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Delhi
India News
Building Collapse
Accident

What's Brewing

'Around 75% urban Indians expect better life in 2023'

'Around 75% urban Indians expect better life in 2023'

Panic in Jharkhand as leopards attacks on the rise

Panic in Jharkhand as leopards attacks on the rise

Once in 50,000-yr comet may be visible to the naked eye

Once in 50,000-yr comet may be visible to the naked eye

How music biopics dominate the big awards

How music biopics dominate the big awards

Jack Ma: Visionary tycoon grounded by regulators

Jack Ma: Visionary tycoon grounded by regulators

Double-decker buses return to Bengaluru

Double-decker buses return to Bengaluru

 