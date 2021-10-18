One dead after police inspector rams speeding car into two women in Punjab

Two women who were trying to cross a road in Punjab were hit by a speeding car leaving one person dead and the other critically injured, according to an NDTV report.

The car sped off the accident scene soon after hitting the women in Jalandhar. The driver, alleged to be a police inspector, has been arrested in the hit-and-run case.

In the CCTV footage that captured the fatal accident, seen by the publication, the two women are reportedly standing on the divider trying to cross the road. They spot a car rushing towards them and try to slip away from the tracks of the speeding vehicle but fail to do so in time.

The incident took place around 8:30 in the morning at Jalandhar's Cantonment area.

Soon after the accident, locals rushed to the spot and blocked the highway demanding that the inspector, Amrit Pal Singh, be charged with murder. Traffic was affected in several parts of the city.

The deceased, identified as Navjot Kaur, worked in a car showroom. Kaur's mother has also reportedly called for charging the driver with murder.

Check out latest DH videos here