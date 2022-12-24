One dead, another injured in house collapse in J&K's Rajouri

One dead in house collapse in J&K's Rajouri

PTI
PTI, Rajouri,
  • Dec 24 2022, 18:02 ist
  • updated: Dec 24 2022, 18:02 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 32-year-old man was killed and another injured in a house collapse on Saturday in a village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district, police said.

Mohammad Riaz and Mohammad Rakeem, cousin brothers, were trapped when their house collapsed during some repair work in Gadog village, a police official said.

He said a rescue operation was launched by the villagers and the duo was evacuated and rushed to the hospital.

Riaz was declared brought dead by the doctors, the official said.

Police have taken cognizance of the incident and further investigation is on, he said. 

Jammu and Kashmir
India News
house collapse

