One dead, another injured in house collapse in J&K's Rajouri

A 32-year-old man was killed and another injured in a house collapse on Saturday in a village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district, police said.
Mohammad Riaz and Mohammad Rakeem, cousin brothers, were trapped when their house collapsed during some repair work in Gadog village, a police official said.
Also Read | J&K man arrested after 22 years in hit-and-run case
He said a rescue operation was launched by the villagers and the duo was evacuated and rushed to the hospital.
Riaz was declared brought dead by the doctors, the official said.
Also Read | SIA seizes house registered in Geelani’s name in Srinagar
Police have taken cognizance of the incident and further investigation is on, he said.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
US deep freeze forecast to break Christmas Eve records
What medieval manuscripts say about cats
The Santa Story
Hindi content continues to rule web series space
Bihar: A botched booze ban?
Fine fashion for furry friends
DH Toon | 'Govt keeping eye on inflation', says FM
Extinction crisis puts 1 million species on the brink