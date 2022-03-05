One dead as bus carrying CISF jawans on election duty falls into gorge in Uttar Pradesh

Bus carrying CISF jawans falls into gorge in UP; 1 dead

The injured jawans were admitted to the district hospital

  • Mar 05 2022, 14:41 ist
  • updated: Mar 05 2022, 14:56 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

A CISF jawan died and 11 more were injured when the bus they were travelling in fell into a gorge in the Markundi valley here, police said on Saturday.

The bus was taking the jawans from Kushinagar to Obra (in Sonbhadra) on election duty, they said, adding that there were 37 jawans in the vehicle.

Robertsganj police station SHO S N Mishra said, "A Roadways bus carrying 37 CISF jawans had left for Obra from the Robertsganj area (in Sonbhadra) on Friday night. Around 12.30 am, as the bus reached the Markundi valley under the Chopan police station area, the driver lost control over the vehicle, and it fell into a gorge after breaking the road railing."

The injured jawans were admitted to the district hospital, he said.

The deceased was identified as Krishnabir Singh (45) of Ghaziabad. His body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, Mishra said.

Among those injured, M M Beg and T Balakrishnan have been sent to Varanasi for treatment, he added.

The injured jawans undergoing treatment at the district hospital were identified as Vijesh Rathore, K Chandraya, S L Naik, Jai Prasad, U Shriniwas Rao, Suresh, Indrajeet, S Gowda, Rajnish and Arun Kumar.

The police said this CISF unit was deployed at the HPCL in Visakhapatnam.

Sonbhadra will vote in the seventh phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections on March 7.

CISF
Uttar Pradesh Polls 2022
Uttar Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections
India News

