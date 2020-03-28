One fresh COVID-19 case in Uttarakhand

PTI
PTI, Dehradun,
  • Mar 28 2020, 16:35 ist
  • updated: Mar 28 2020, 17:44 ist
Road leading to the inter-state bus stand wears a deserted look during the lockdown in wake of coronavirus pandemic. PTI

A 21-year old man, who recently returned from Dubai, tested positive for coronavirus here on Saturday, taking the total number of cases in Uttarakhand to six, officials said.

He had visited the Mahanth Indresh Hospital here on March 18.

His test reports arrived from the designated lab in Haldwani on Saturday confirming that he is suffering from coronavirus, they said.

 The man has been kept in isolation at home, they said, adding that his four family members have also been quarantined as a preventive measure. However, they are asymptomatic.

Officials said around 40 swab samples are being sent daily for testing.         

However, the state government machinery is fully geared up to deal with the outbreak, they said.

There are 20 lakh triple-layer masks, 11,837 N-95 masks, 3.360 PPE kits, 40 infra-red thermometers, 18 ventilator-equipped ambulances and 318 ventilators. Besides this, there are 2,757 isolation beds, 6,361 ICU beds, 53 quarantine facilities ready at different hospitals for suspected coronavirus cases, the officials said.

