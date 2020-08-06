One held in 12-year-old's sexual assault case in Delhi

One held in 12-year-old's sexual assault case in Delhi

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 06 2020, 22:27 ist
  • updated: Aug 06 2020, 22:27 ist
Representative image: iStock Photo

The Delhi Police on Thursday arrested one person in connection with the sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl in Paschim Vihar area here, officials said.

The accused was identified on the basis of CCTV footage and he has previous criminal records, they said.

However, the identity of the accused was yet to be revealed.

On Tuesday, the minor girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by an unidentified man when she was alone at her home in west Delhi.

The girl, who was also attacked by the man with a sharp object and has injury marks on her body, is currently undergoing treatment at the AIIMS here.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

New Delhi
Delhi Police

What's Brewing

Images show devastation caused in Beirut explosion

Images show devastation caused in Beirut explosion

England's first wild beavers for 400 years can stay

England's first wild beavers for 400 years can stay

Coronavirus leaves Amazon more vulnerable than ever

Coronavirus leaves Amazon more vulnerable than ever

Japan marks 75th anniversary of Hiroshima atomic attack

Japan marks 75th anniversary of Hiroshima atomic attack

 