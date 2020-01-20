One held in Varanasi for passing sensitive information to ISI: Official

A 23-year-old man was arrested from Varanasi in a joint operation by the Uttar Pradesh anti-terrorist squad and military intelligence sleuths for allegedly passing on sensitive information to ISI agents in Pakistan, an official said on Monday.

Rashid Ahmad was picked up on Sunday and a smartphone, which he used to send photographs and video clips of vital Army installations and CRPF camps to the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) agents across the border, was recovered from him, the official said.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Ahmad had been to Pakistan twice, according to the official.

"The ISI agent used to get money and gifts in lieu of sending photographs and videos. A case has been registered against him," the ATS said in a statement.

The suspect will be interrogated about how many places he has visited and clicked photographs, and how much money/gift he has got.

What are the locations and camps whose photos Ahmad has sent, and how many other people are associated with him will be investigated, it added.