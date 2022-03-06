One killed, 20 injured in Srinagar grenade attack

One killed, 20 injured in Srinagar grenade attack

The area was cordoned off for searches to nab the militants

IANS
IANS, Srinagar,
  • Mar 06 2022, 18:02 ist
  • updated: Mar 06 2022, 18:58 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

One person was killed and 20 others injured when militants attacked a security forces party in Srinagar city on Sunday, police said.

Police said militants hurled a grenade at a joint party of the security forces in Amira Kadal area in the afternoon.

"Twenty one persons were injured in this explosion including one cop and 20 civilians.

"All the injured were shifted to hospital where a 64-year-old civilian succumbed," a police official said.

Doctors at the SMHS hospital in Srinagar, where the injured were shifted, said all the injured 20 persons are stable.

Senior police and CRPF officers reached the spot immediately. The area was cordoned off for searches to nab the militants.

Watch the latest DH videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Srinagar
grenade
India News
Jammu and Kashmir

Related videos

What's Brewing

At Ukraine's art museum, a race to protect heritage

At Ukraine's art museum, a race to protect heritage

Wordle mania: Five letters connecting the world

Wordle mania: Five letters connecting the world

What Is ‘Bigorexia’?

What Is ‘Bigorexia’?

Mithali becomes 1st woman cricketer to appear at 6 WCs

Mithali becomes 1st woman cricketer to appear at 6 WCs

4 Nobel Prize winners to headline Jaipur Lit Festival

4 Nobel Prize winners to headline Jaipur Lit Festival

Jasmine in my gin!

Jasmine in my gin!

'Survival' only hope for world's oldest tennis player

'Survival' only hope for world's oldest tennis player

Hiring will not be hit by any new Covid variant: Survey

Hiring will not be hit by any new Covid variant: Survey

NASA studies 50-yr-old lunar sample for Moon mission

NASA studies 50-yr-old lunar sample for Moon mission

When Warne sparked a 'beer row' during his IPL days

When Warne sparked a 'beer row' during his IPL days

 