One killed, another seriously injured after bike falls on car from flyover in Varanasi

According to eyewitnesses, a young couple was shooting a video while performing a stunt on the flyover.

PTI
PTI, Varanasi (UP),
  • Jul 18 2023, 15:29 ist
  • updated: Jul 18 2023, 15:29 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

One person was killed and another was seriously injured when a motorcycle fell from a flyover above on top of their car in Ganjari area of Shivpur here, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Sunday night when a couple allegedly performing stunts on a motorcycle on the flyover lost control and fell on the two-wheeler passing underneath, SHO Shivpur Baijnath Singh said.

According to eyewitnesses, a young couple was shooting a video while performing a stunt on the flyover.

Also Read | Maharashtra: 6 persons killed as truck hits jeep in Thane

A Railway engineer, Sarvesh (25), suffered head injuries and died on the spot, while his friend Aditya Verma -- also travelling in the car -- was admitted to a private hospital with serious injuries, Singh said.

Soon after the accident, the couple abandoned the bike and fled from the spot, the officer said. A case has been registered against unknown persons, he said, adding efforts are on to identify the culprits with the help of chassis number of the bike. The bike was without a registration number, Singh added.

Sarvesh was posted in the electricity department of East Central Railway in Prayagraj and was going to the market with Aditya, police said.

India News
Varanasi
Accident
Road accident

