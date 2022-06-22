One killed, four injured in lightning strike in J&K's Udhampur

One person was killed and four others injured Wednesday when they were struck by lightning in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district, officials said.
The lightning hit a remote village in Dudu-Basantgarh belt, resulting in on-the-spot death of one person and injuries to four others, the officials said. They said divisional administration sought the help of Indian Air Force (IAF) authorities for airlifting the injured by a helicopter.
A Police team also traversed a long distance to reach the victims and provided assistance before they were evacuated to hospital by IAF, the officials said.
