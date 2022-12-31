UP: 1 killed, 4 injured in separate road accidents

One killed, four injured in separate accidents in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia

An 18-year-old youth was killed and four others injured in two separate accidents

PTI
PTI, Ballia ,
  • Dec 31 2022, 22:04 ist
  • updated: Dec 31 2022, 22:05 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

An 18-year-old youth was killed and four others injured in two separate accidents due to dense fog in Ballia, police said on Saturday.

Santosh Yadav died after his motorcycle was allegedly hit by a school bus at Matihi village in Phephana police station limits. The driver fled with the bus after the accident, the police said.

The deceased's body has been sent for post mortem, they said.

In Sukhpura police station limits, four persons were injured following a head-on collision between a school bus and an autorickshaw. The injured are undergoing treatment at the district hospital, the police said.

In another incident, a 50-year-old farmer, identified as Malai Turha, died after coming in contact with a high-tension wire that was ostensibly hidden from view because of the dense fog, the police said.

Uttar Pradesh
Ballia
India News

