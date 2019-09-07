One killed in stampede at Yogi's program

One person was killed and two others injured in a stampede at a program of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Ambedkar Nagar district, about 200 km from here, on Saturday.

According to the police sources the stampede occurred when people rushed to the spot where Adityanath's chopper was about to land around noon.

A sweeper, identified as Suresh Kumar, fell down on the ground and was trampled by the hundreds, sources said. Kumar was rushed to the hospital but was declared brought dead.

A probe has been ordered into the incident, sources said.