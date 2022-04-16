Agra: 1 killed, minister escapes as mast falls on stage

One killed, narrow escape for Union Minister Meghwal as iron mast falls on stage at Agra event

According to an eyewitness, the iron mast fell on dignitaries, BJP leaders, event organisers and others seated on the stage

PTI
PTI, Agra,
  • Apr 16 2022, 18:51 ist
  • updated: Apr 16 2022, 18:51 ist
Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal. Credit: PTI Photo

One person was killed, while Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal had a narrow escape when an iron mast on which lights had been installed came crashing down on the stage at an event here, according to police.

Four people were also injured in the incident that took place at the event to commemorate Ambedkar Jayanti in Bhim Nagri area under Sadar police station area on Friday, the police said.

Around 9.30 pm, strong winds started blowing due to which an iron mast on which lights had been installed fell on the dignitaries seated on the stage during the programme, they said.

At the time of the incident, Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and Culture Arjun Ram Meghwal, who was the chief guest at the event, was delivering a speech from the stage, they added.

Station House Officer, Sadar police station, Dharmendra Dahiya said on Saturday that one person was killed and four others were injured in the incident.

"The deceased was identified as Rajesh Kumar (50), a local resident," he said.

The injured were taken to local hospitals for treatment, the police said.

According to an eyewitness, the iron mast fell on dignitaries, BJP leaders, event organisers and others seated on the stage.

India News
Agra

