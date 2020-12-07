UP: One dies, over 12 injured in multi-vehicle pile up

One killed, over dozen injured in multi-vehicle pile ups due to fog in Greater Noida

PTI
PTI,
  • Dec 07 2020, 16:56 ist
  • updated: Dec 07 2020, 16:56 ist
Representative image/Credit: iStock images

One person was killed and over a dozen people injured in separate multi-vehicle pile ups due to fog on two expressways in Greater Noida on Monday, officials said.

Around 15 to 20 vehicles piled up in the crash on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway in the Dankaur in the morning, they said.

"A truck had overturned on the expressway after which 15 to 20 vehicles piled up. All damaged vehicles have been removed from the road and the injured people taken to hospital," a police spokesperson said.

"One of the travellers on a tempo died in the crash, while four others were injured," the spokesperson said.

In another accident, a bus rammed into a truck on the Yamuna Expressway after which five to seven other vehicles piled up, the official said.

"Seven to eight people were injured in the pile up and were sent for medical treatment," the spokesperson said.

The accident took place on the Agra-Delhi carriageway of the expressway, he added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Greater Noida
Uttar Pradesh
Road accidents
Noida

What's Brewing

Gwalior, Orchha, now under UNESCO world heritage cities

Gwalior, Orchha, now under UNESCO world heritage cities

New technology detects Covid-19 using a smartphone

New technology detects Covid-19 using a smartphone

Here's a list of 10 notable quotes of 2020

Here's a list of 10 notable quotes of 2020

California men take credit for Pine Mountain monolith

California men take credit for Pine Mountain monolith

Jupiter, Saturn head for closest alignment in 800 years

Jupiter, Saturn head for closest alignment in 800 years

 