One killed, over dozen injured in Udhampur IED blast

At least one person was killed and over a dozen were injured in a powerful blast in Udhampur town of Jammu region on Wednesday.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Jammu, Mukesh Singh, said that preliminary investigations revealed that the blast at Salathia Chowk in Udhampur was caused by an improvised explosive device (IED).

He said one person was killed and over a dozen others were injured in the blast which took place at a busy market at around 12:50 pm.

“Initial probe reveals that it was an IED blast. However, its impact wasn’t much. It would be premature to comment on the issue as investigation is going on,” the ADGP said.

Reports said the blast occurred at a place where vendors sell several items including vegetables on handcarts.

The blast at a busy market came just three days after two civilians were killed and nearly three dozen were injured in a grenade blast at a crowded Srinagar market on Sunday. Police on Tuesday arrested two accused who were involved in Sunday’s grenade blast.

