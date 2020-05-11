'1L extra beds in UP's COVID-19 hospitals by May-end'

One lakh additional beds in UP's COVID-19 hospitals by May-end: UP CM Adityanath

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • May 11 2020, 15:54 ist
  • updated: May 11 2020, 15:54 ist
He also said that while undertaking inter-district and inter-state transportation, it should be ensured that no person should travel in an illegal manner. (Credit: PTI Photo)

In a bid to ensure effective control over the coronavirus disease, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said 25,000 additional beds will be arranged till May 20 in various dedicated COVID-19 hospitals of the state and the number will be increased to 1 lakh beds by the end of May.

Chairing a meeting of senior UP government officials at his residence on Monday, Adityanath said, "For effective control over COVID-19 infection in the state, it is necessary to maintain special alertness and vigilance".

Directing that 25,000 additional beds should be arranged in COVID-19 hospitals in the state by May 20, Adityanath said, "It should be ensured that 1 lakh beds should be arranged in the COVID hospitals by end of May. It should also be ensured that the infection does not spread through mandis."

The chief minister said the migrant workers should be treated with respect. "A ration kit will be provided to migrant labourers. The destitutes (niraashrit) will be given a ration kit and Rs 1,000 as maintenance allowance," he said.

Adityanath directed that monitoring committees should be formed in all the village panchayats and urban local bodies, a statement issued by the UP Government said.

He also said that while undertaking inter-district and inter-state transportation, it should be ensured that no person should travel in an illegal manner.

The labourers should be motivated to go to industrial units which are functioning, the UP government's statement said.

