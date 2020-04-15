One more person tests positive for COVID-19 in Jharkhand, total climbs to 28

One more person tested positive for COVID-19 in the state capital, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in Jharkhand to 28, a health official said.

RIIMS Superintendent V Kashyap said the person who tested positive hails from Ranchi's Hindpiri locality.

Till date, the total positive cases in Ranchi has gone up to 14 (all from Hindpiri), nine cases have been recorded in Bokaro, two in Hazaribag and one each in Simdega, Koderma, and Giridih districts.

The tally includes two deaths - one in Ranchi and another in Bokaro district.

The first case of COVID-19 positive in Jharkhand was detected at Hindpiri locality when a 22-year-old Malaysian woman tested positive for coronavirus on March 31.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Hemant Soren told reporters that he had spoken to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and urged him for more kits and labs to speed up COVID-19 testing.

Soren also lauded various organisations across the state for providing food to the needy people during the lockdown as he inspected a place where such people were being served food on Wednesday.

The chief minister said the government is keeping a vigil on mischief-makers and they would be dealt with strictly.