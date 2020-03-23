One more tests positive for coronavirus in Uttarakhand, total cases 4

COVID-19: With 1 new case U'khand, state tally at 4

  Mar 23 2020
Two more IFS probationers had tested positive for the disease on March 19. (Credit: PTI Photo)

One more person tested positive for the coronavirus here on Monday, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in Uttarakhand to four.

The 49-year-old man, a US national, was admitted to the isolation ward of the Doon Government Hospital here on March 21, Director in-charge (Health) SK Gupta said.

The reports of his swab samples, which were sent to the designated laboratory in Haldwani for testing, arrived on Monday, confirming that he was suffering from COVID-19, he added.

Eighteen other samples sent to the laboratory in Haldwani tested negative, Gupta said.

A team of doctors is attending on the man at the Doon hospital. Those who came in contact with the US national were identified, Gupta said, adding that they were being quarantined.

With this, the number of coronavirus cases in Uttarakhand has climbed to four. Three other cases were reported from the Forest Research Institute (FRI), Dehradun earlier.

The first coronavirus case was reported on March 15, when an Indian Forest Service (IFS) probationer with a travel history to Spain tested positive for the disease. 

Two more IFS probationers had tested positive for the disease on March 19.

